Doug Reindl: Dougvillo lives a life of service

With our upcoming local elections we must take a deep dive into all of our candidates. For the position of circuit court judge we want a person who is a member of our community, honest, and a person of great integrity that will keep our Kenosha community at heart.

For Branch 1 of the Circuit Court that person is Gerad Dougvillo. I have personally known Gerad since he started high school and was a student in my physical science honors class at St. Joseph Catholic High School. I served as mentor for Gerad as he continued on to Marquette University in Milwaukee and then to John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Gerad possesses a tremendous moral compass and brings compassion, empathy and thoughtfulness to every decision he makes. This is why he has achieved great success as a prosecutor and as a court official and this is also why he would act as a great steward for our community on the bench.

Outside of his legal career, Gerad has also worked to serve as an advocate for others in the roll of an educator, teaching students at both Carthage College and Herzing University here in Kenosha. Myself, as a former dean of students and life long educator, cannot overstate the added value this component of his background brings to his ability to serve others from the bench.