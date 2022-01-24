Dr. Kurt Wruck: Vote for Jerry Gulley

As we approach the county executive race, I hope you are thinking about the skill set required to effectively govern our county and manage the multi-million dollar budget. I believe we need someone who can lead and administer, is strong in business and does not have a political agenda.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha County, I am writing to express my confidence in Jerry Guley as the next county executive. He served our community well as supervisor on the County Board and has demonstrated an understanding and ability to form effective solutions to the topics addressed. His strength is his extensive background in business. He offers a balanced approach to the important community issues.

He is running nonpartisan, which will ensure that our representatives work for the people's case, not a political cause. With 20 years' history working in public health policy, Jerry will effectively champion human services and development of medical policies that provide needed health care cost relief to all.

Please remember to vote Feb. 15. I highly recommend Jerry Gulley as the most qualified candidate with proven leadership skills to benefit all, not just a chosen few.

Dr. Kurt Wruck,

Retired speech pathologist and audiologist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0