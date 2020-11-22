 Skip to main content
Ed Binsfeld: It's the vote fairy
Ed Binsfeld: It's the vote fairy

One has to wonder how the presidential election would turn out if we only had to vote in person.

After all, dead people and people who moved away can only vote when the mail-in method is used.

Democrats not only believe in the mail-in method, but they also believe in the vote fairy. After all, favorable party ballots always seem to appear when the count needs to be adjusted, which, of course, happens when mail-ins are counted. (Usually in the early hours two days after the election.)

Yes, indeed, it's not fraud, it's the vote fairy.

Ed Binsfeld, Kenosha

