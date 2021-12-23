Ed Thomas: Mind your own beeswax

I read your editorial about drunk driving on Wednesday. While I don't completely disagree, maybe its about time we all start minding our own beeswax and less about others. I don't need the newspaper to tell me how much I can drink or whether I need to get the darn vaccine (that Trump made happen, not Biden!).
What I do at my local establishment is my own business — not yours! If you busybodies want to drive me home great, otherwise leave the rest of us alone! That's why we have a Constitution!
Ed Thomas, Bristol