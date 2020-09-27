Endorsement:: Keep Trump in office to keep America safe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there anyone that can possibly believe that a policeman wakes up one morning and says to himself, "I think I will shoot a black man today."

Even the Democrats are smarter than that, and some of the black people believe what they want to believe.

These people who get shot -- white and black -- contribute to their own demise. The facts are there and are undisputable, just look at the videos with an open mind.

I believe the only way we should be able to vote is in person or by absentee ballot because you must be registered in advance before voting by absentee ballot. This is the only way to guarantee your vote will be counted.

Vote by mail when the government sends out millions of ballots is guaranteed to encourage widespread fraud. There is no way to check all these returns. It is possible to still be counting in December or later.

Voting by mail is the only way Democrats want Democrats to vote. I wonder why?

There are several companies and scientists that have vaccinations that will have this terrible virus under control by the end of this year if not before.