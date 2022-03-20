 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Endorsement letter: Back Laverne Jaros for county board

  • 0

I haven’t written a letter to the voice of the people in a long time. Something happened to me this weekend I thought was unfair and interfered with candidates right to be heard.

I received an email from the Committee for Laverne Jaros who is running for the County Board in Kenosha’s 16th District. Knowing her for many years and how much she accomplished for the Kenosha Department on Aging and Disabilities, the staff, and Wisconsin residents.

I totally endorse Mrs. Jaros even though I’m not in her district and can’t vote for her myself. Vote April 5.2022. The vote is expected to be close.

Carol Schaufe, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barnett: Appreciated report on audit

Hats off to Adam Rogan and Alexander Shur for the report on Michael Gableman’s audit report to the legislature. Robin Vos would have been bett…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert