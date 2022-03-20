Endorsement letter: Back Laverne Jaros for county board

I haven’t written a letter to the voice of the people in a long time. Something happened to me this weekend I thought was unfair and interfered with candidates right to be heard.

I received an email from the Committee for Laverne Jaros who is running for the County Board in Kenosha’s 16th District. Knowing her for many years and how much she accomplished for the Kenosha Department on Aging and Disabilities, the staff, and Wisconsin residents.

I totally endorse Mrs. Jaros even though I’m not in her district and can’t vote for her myself. Vote April 5.2022. The vote is expected to be close.

Carol Schaufe, Kenosha

