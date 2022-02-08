Endorsement letter from Crystal J. Miller: Gulley will lead with passion

On Feb. 15, Kenosha County has a chance to accomplish what we haven’t done in a long time — put someone on the general election ballot who wasn’t “picked” by a party.

I’ve talked to hundreds of people in Kenosha County who, even if they are partisan, are truly fed up with the political parties staking their claim and hijacking what citizens truly want. This is our opportunity to elect what Kenosha County really needs as our county executive.

I have had time to personally get to know County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley and his style of leadership, his attention to detail, his cooperation way beyond party lines. He answers so many of the things that we have been looking for in a local leader!

The people who I admire care about policy, over partisanship and power; that’s just one of the reasons why I am supporting Jerry Gulley to be our next county executive. Truth seekers are good policymakers as they abandon the satisfaction of their friends and associates, but instead work toward policy that will achieve the greatest results. This is what I see in Jerry Gulley. He is someone who asks questions and ponders the answers before making decisions. He cares about the big picture — he values truth, people, efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

On Feb. 15, let’s put a qualified CEO on the ballot for the general election, not someone who will be swayed by party and partisan opinion. Jerry Gulley will lead with passion for people and sustainable policy. Our county deserves a county government that is transparent, cost-effective, data-driven, and outcomes-focused. Jerry Gulley will deliver what we deserve.

Crystal J. Miller, Kenosha

