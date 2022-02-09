Endorsement letter from Howard Moon: Kenosha deserves Matoska-Mentink

My residence in six communities in three states has given me a chance to see government at several local levels firsthand.

Kenosha has been my home now from 1983-99 and for the last 10 years, with tenure serving as school superintendent near Beaver Dam in between. My contacts with local governments have been both personal and professional. In all that experience, Jim Kreuser has been the most exceptional at bringing about a smooth, citizen-serving, economically prudent and successful local government operation. And with my contact with Jim Kreuser, both personal and professional, I would be hard-pressed to tell what political party he is associated with.

After attending the candidate forum, reading candidate information and talking with county personnel people, including present and former judges, I have become convinced that the safest and most certain route to follow to maintain the success established by County Executive Kreuser is to elect Rebecca Matoska-Mentink as his successor. That opinion is confirmed by the very early endorsement of candidate Matoska-Mentink by Mr. Kreuser himself!

The other two candidates, while successful in the roles they presently fill, would bring about much more downright political turmoil, the LAST thing Kenosha needs at this tumultuous time. The more recent complaint registered by Executive Kreuser about perceptions of the status of our widely recognized, outstanding Brookside Nursing Home is an excellent example of that danger.

Candidate Rebecca Matoska-Mentink has the long term respect and quiet competence that the office dearly needs at this moment in our history. She deserves a resounding vote of support to carry on the present success Kenosha deserves.

Howard Moon, Kenosha

