Endorsement letter from Jean Moran: Jerry Gulley walks his talk

I met Jerry Gulley seven years ago when we were launching Building Our Future in Kenosha. The goal was to unite all sectors of our community to support the success of every child. Jerry came to all the kick-off meetings and then volunteered his time and resources to help build the infrastructure we are now utilizing today.

Since then, I have watched Jerry lend a hand on so many important challenges we have faced in our community. Jumping in for Jerry is not a ‘by the seat of your pants’ proposition. He is intentional in his attempt to understand all sides of the issue. If appropriate, he will ask to look at supporting data to see what is or is not working. He does not use data as a stick to punish but rather as a flashlight to better understand the next best steps to take.

More important than his business success, Jerry has been impactful as a contributing citizen to the future success of Kenosha.

He is respected across party lines and refuses to join in partisan ‘non-thinking’. He carefully considers each issue and weighs the costs and benefits.

I have already placed my vote for Supervisor Jerry Gulley as county executive. It is so critically important that we continue to vote for leaders willing to cross party lines for something much greater than their personal politics. I have watched Jerry do this. He walks his talk! Please consider voting for Jerry Gulley on Feb. 15th.

Jean Moran, Pleasant Prairie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0