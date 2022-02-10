Endorsement letter from Karen Kempinen: Gulley has a grasp on housing issues

At the end of the KABA YouTube video of the county executive candidate forum, you can see a comparison of the candidates' very different understandings of the nationwide shortage of affordable housing and its role as a factor in poverty, homelessness, and the overall economy.

I was the former chair of the CUSH Homeless Task Force and, later, the chair of the CUSH Affordable Housing Task Force. As preparation for becoming county executive, I have seen Jerry Gulley actively seek out information about local housing instability from various agency staff who deal with that problem, and his forum answer was the only one that demonstrated a grasp of the complexity of the issue.

Another powerful thing that Jerry brings to the table is his experience of living in several parts of our country. This background gives him a deep understanding of the many county constituents whose families have roots in other states and enables him to authentically assess and address their needs with effective policy that will strengthen our county as a whole.

Vote Gulley for county executive!

Karen Kempinen, Kenosha

