Endorsement letter from Marieta Huff: Jerry Gulley will help the disadvantaged

Jerry Gulley cares about every aspect of Kenosha County government and is willing to personally dig to learn more and find solutions. Jerry has experience and knowledge in business, finance, workforce issues and has cultural sensitivity. Jerry is a great listener and values the input of others while formulating plans and addressing problems.

When I first met Jerry, he had been anonymously calling local service agencies and mental health providers to assess the quality of response that clients receive. He followed that up with two hours of conversation with people who were then living in cars or outside, to learn about the issues and situation of local homeless people.

In contrast, I contacted Samantha Kerkman three times in the last 18 months asking her to support issues that would help the disadvantaged in Kenosha. Kerkman did call me promptly and personally, but instead of listening to my point of view, Ms. Kerkman immediately insisted that the Republican leaders were doing the right things and that Gov. Evers is the problem. She also praised herself at length saying she quickly responds to her constituents whether they voted for her or not. It doesn’t help to respond if you talk and don’t listen!

Even with a $3.8 billion state revenue surplus, she is still unwilling to increase support to municipalities, schools and disadvantaged people. This includes opposing funding for a 2-year-old proposal recommended by a bipartisan panel led former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch that would help the homeless and prevent more homelessness.

Jerry Gulley will bring fresh unbiased eyes and wise guidance to our County and foster closer cooperation with its municipalities.

Marieta Huff, Kenosha

