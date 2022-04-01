Endorsement letter: John Poole the clear choice

The money river is drying up. There isn’t an individual or family in the county that hasn’t felt the exploding effects of inflation on their living costs, budgets and future.

Taxpayers of County District 20 will now have the choice of for “real” fiscal conservative and a budget buster.

John Poole has a history of challenging and making the right choices when he sees excessive spending and bloated budgets. Its in the public records, and it shows he can and will make the right decisions for the taxpayers.

This I cannot say of his opponent. His record is also public. With a clear history of running to the taxpayers, as a Salem school board member to exceed state revenue guidelines – Section 121.91 - limits by millions! His history shows he cannot make hard choices on behalf of the taxpayer.

John will and has work with Samantha Kerkman to bring stability and fiscal responsibility back to county government. And with John’s strong business background, he knows what to challenge in budgets.

So, we do have a very clear choice. As a home owner and taxpayer for nearly 30 years in district 20, I can tell you I’ve had it with the budget busters, and now with the additional inflation costs, we do not need a budget buster leading the way.

Vote for John Poole, as I said it is a very clear choice.

Tom Reilly, Salem Lakes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0