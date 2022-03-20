Endorsement letter: Keeping Samantha Kerkman in mind

As Thomas Paine once remarked, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” I will vouch for him that he meant women”s as well. Today two women’s souls are being tried to fill the position of County Executive. As expected, city officials of one party’s ilk, have swayed the political pendulum’s endorsements to one candidate in the primary election. Please cast away that partisan line of demarcation and vote for the more qualified candidate. I’ve met and spoken to both candidates at the Heroes Cafe. Each are excellent choices, but every contest needs a tie-breaker.

Recent events have shown we can no longer think of ourselves as a small island in the state. While Samantha’s opponent has dealt with local issues, Samantha has proven her worth as a viable problem solver from here to Madison’s Beltline. She has successfully balanced her dedicated 21 year tenure as a state representative in the Wisconsin Assembly while single-handily raising two fine young boys.

Her problem-solving expertise came to light last year when a friend of mine with a military background was denied acceptance at the Veterans Union Grove Cemetery. He contacted me and together we unsuccessfully majored in hoop jumping at the local level. Long story short, we called on Samantha. Like a baseball closer with Veteran experience, she opened the right doors and today my friend and others to follow have her tenacity to thank.

Samantha’s goal has always been to eliminate abuses to our tax dollars and put trust back in our vocabulary. If you’re on the fence, please use common sense and catapult over to Samantha Kerkman’s side.

Milt Dean, Kenosha

