Endorsement letter: LaVerne Jaros for county supervisor

Laverne Jaros was the executive director of Kenosha County Department for Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) for many years. She therefore, has a perfect background to represent the people of Pleasant Prairie. She understands our needs and limitations.

LaVerne Jaros is a leader. She kept on expanding the services of the department on a very limited budget. She understands how to read a budget and set up a budget. LaVerne Jaros knows how to solve problems.

Vote for LaVerne Jaros for supervisor of the 16th District, which includes Carol Beach on April 5th.

Lill Hauschild

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0