Endorsement letter: Rebecca Matoska-Mentink for county executive

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink is the nonpartisan candidate for Kenosha County Executive. Her credentials are impeccable and her election will allow businesses in the process of doing business with Kenosha County to draw comfort from the fact that the transition will be smooth and will continue to address their needs in the months ahead.

I remember Becky from my time as director of a youth agency in Kenosha. She was always first in line to help out by volunteering at events and with programs. Her record of community service is unmatched in this race. The list of nonprofits she has supported with her time and treasure is impressive.

Becky has not been partisan in her work as Clerk of Circuit Courts for Kenosha County. She is the candidate who is not beholden to any state party or party official. This is a nonpartisan race and Becky is the nonpartisan candidate.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink has experience that is specific to budgets and management within the county structure. That is extremely important to ensure that the transition is smooth. Kenosha County voters and businesses need to know that their County Executive will continue to work with them throughout the transition and beyond.

Compare the candidates. Ask yourself which one has always been there for Kenosha County. Ask yourself who will do the best job for you. I don't think you can come the conclusion that anyone running except for Rebecca Matoska-Mentink is best for Kenosha County.

Ronald Stevens, Kenosha

