Endorsement letter: Vote 'yes' on village safety referendum

A referendum will be on the April 5th ballot asking Pleasant Prairie voters to increase our support for both our fire and police forces, adding more firemedics and police officers.

The growth of Pleasant Prairie is outpacing what these vital emergency services can safely cover, and keeping the status-quo will not serve the needs of our community. Our police force staff has only increased 15% since 2013, while our population and industrial growth has increased substantially. Since 2010, fire emergency service calls have increased over 80%, and the number of fire/rescue staff has only increased 15% since 2012 — simply put, there is not enough fire or police staff to adequately serve our village.

This is an issue of public safety. Most residents take for granted that when there is an emergency, help is only a phone call away. When there aren’t enough trained people around, it takes longer for that help to arrive, putting each of us at higher risk.

Please vote "yes"on this referendum to make our village a safer place to live and work.

Dr. Stephen Neuberger, MD, Pleasant Prairie

