Endorsement letters welcome prior to April 7 primary

The Kenosha News welcomes election-related letters to the editor that advocate for or against a candidate. These endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $20 for up to 275 words.

Endorsement letters will be due by March 25 for publication prior to the April 7 primary election.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The fee is $20 for up to 275 words. They should be filed at kenoshanews.com/endorsements.

If mailed or dropped off at our office they should be marked endorsement letter.

These letters differ from Voice of the People letters discussing issues and regularly run on the Opinion page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0