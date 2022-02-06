Erin Decker: Barnes doesn't understand education

As the parent of children that attend a school that accepts school choice students, I do not understand how anyone can support Mandela Barnes and the Evers administration after their terrible report card. School choice is about hope and success for kids — no matter their zip code.

I am most confused how Barnes can be opposed to school choice programs as he attended Holy Redeemer Christian Academy, a choice school. As a parent, it is clear that Barnes is out-of-touch and doesn’t care about Wisconsin families. Even during his days as a state representative, Barnes attacked school choice — which has been a saving grace for many people living in Kenosha County.

Maybe Democrats should focus more on Wisconsinites and less on their Washingtonian dreams. Since Barnes doesn’t understand the first thing about education, I am throwing my full support behind candidates like Senator Ron Johnson. I know he believes parents know best about our children’s education.

Erin Decker, Silver Lake

