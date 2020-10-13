Florence Hammelev: Present state of the nation alarming

I believe unless something drastic changes, we are living thru the fall of the American democracy. My understanding of greatness does not include a self-serving president who lacks integrity. A man who is incapable of honesty, empathy and compassion for the people he claims to lead to greatness and who goes unchecked by his party. The present America is becoming more racist, hateful, insensitive and violent than at any time in recent years.

I will not accept the despairing poverty that entraps so many citizens while so many others enjoy obscene wealth. I will not accept an unfair tax structure that contributes to this inequity. I will not accept the 30 pieces of silver society we are becoming — one that will sell their soul for a rising stock market while ignoring the needs of the many.

I will not accept the mishandling of a pandemic that aims to “cull the heard,” the elderly, the infirm, and people of color. This appears to be the plan of this administration.

I will not accept the dishonor and degradation of our planet brought to us by unbridled corporate greed. I will speak out against the manipulated single-issue voters who insist on forcing their version of morality on others. (You folks know what I mean).