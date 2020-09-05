Former alderman responds to all the angry callers, rioters

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday was a day of phone harassment. I received 42 calls all requesting firing of our sheriff and police chief. These calls came from Oregon, New York, Michigan etc. from people that were given my number and told that I was the alderman, which is no longer true.

The statements that our law enforcement people dropped the ball is not true. The callers are very misinformed, they have no clue what transpired in Kenosha other than the police incident with Jacob Blake.

Responders were short staffed when the idiot scumbag rioters started the rampage. A choice had to be made, which they protected city hall, public safety building, and the court house. There was approximately 185 officers on hand vs about 2,000 rioters. With that being said our people did one heck of a job. The assistance from other communities and the federals from Milwaukee was great help. What help Madison gave initially was sick at best. I felt that Gov. Tony Evers and his crew threw the city under the bus,.now people are making harassing calls demanding firing of individuals that had no control of the situation as it unfolded.