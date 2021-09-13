Frank Aquila: Are you paying attention yet?

Did China create, and now profit from COVID? Dr. Fauci originally tried to deny it was created; but soon had to admit COVID was “engineered” after discovered emails contradicted his original testimony to congress. Dr. Fauci had originally denied that he and his agency, the National Institute of Health, funded $3.1 million to the Wuhan laboratory where COVID-19 was created as identified by the grant number in 2017. Then Fauci sent a publication (fact-checked true) in 2017 stating “No doubt Trump will face a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency.” In essence, Dr. Fauci intentionally misled the nation on its origin, funded the Wuhan lab that killed 4 million people, and lied to congress.

Rosemary Gibson, an author of "China Rx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine," stated America is dependent on Chinese production of pharmaceutical, including 97 percent of all antibiotics and 80 percent of active ingredients needed for domestic drug production.

China created the virus and now is profiting from the virus with Dr. Fauci, who funded Wuhan, now saying, “It may be that you won’t be considered fully vaccinated unless you’ve had three doses.” How many more doses will Americans be coerced into taking for China’s profit? The World Health Organization has confirmed there are at least 13 other variants of COVID.