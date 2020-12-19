Frederick Butzen: Recalling the success of the polio vaccine

Thank you for your editorial on the coronavirus vaccine in the Monday, Dec. 14, edition of the Kenosha News.

As a child in Chicago, I was part of the mass immunization against polio that took place when the Salk vaccine first became available. Our family drove to St Alphonsus Church, on the north side, where people were lined up around the block to be immunized. Inside the church basement, physicians and nurses with hypodermic guns loaded with vaccine, giving a shot to one person after another as we trooped through.

That effort was wonderfully successful, as shown by the fact that polio is now extinct in large parts of the world. For those who doubt the efficacy of vaccination, I recommend a visit to the museum of the International College of Surgeons, in Chicago, which has a large area devoted to polio, including an iron lung — a machine that is no longer needed, thanks to vaccination.

Now that I am a 68-year-old retiree, I look forward to taking my place in the queue once again and, as soon as my turn comes around, receiving another vaccine that, hopefully, will change the world.