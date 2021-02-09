Frederick Butzen: Vaccine procedure went very well

My wife and I had our first vaccination last Friday, and our experience was quite positive.

The county medical department kept us informed of when our demographic group became eligible for vaccination, and of what providers are in our area.

When our turn came, we chose to be vaccinated at Froedtert. Sign up was online and was straightforward. On the day of our appointment, the process was quick and relatively painless, taking less than half an hour, despite the fact that they appeared to be vaccinating a significant number of people.

That things have run so smoothly and efficiently must be the product of much thought, planning and hard work on the part of the county and local health-care providers. My hat is off to them!

Frederick Butzen, Kenosha

