Gale Thompson: Headline missed the mark

In the Oct. 23rd issue of the Kenosha News there was an article headlined "Vote early! (But not often)."
What in the world was the purpose of (But not often)? In this election year when one of the candidates has for months been chirping about widespread voter fraud it was irresponsible to fan the flames of that false narrative. If (But not often) was meant to be humorous, it misses the mark … wide right.
Happy trails.
Gale Thompson, Kenosha
