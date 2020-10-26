 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gale Thompson: Headline missed the mark
View Comments

Gale Thompson: Headline missed the mark

{{featured_button_text}}

In the Oct. 23rd issue of the Kenosha News there was an article headlined "Vote early! (But not often)."

What in the world was the purpose of (But not often)? In this election year when one of the candidates has for months been chirping about widespread voter fraud it was irresponsible to fan the flames of that false narrative. If (But not often) was meant to be humorous, it misses the mark … wide right.

Happy trails.

Gale Thompson, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert