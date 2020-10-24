Gary Olsen: The truth about Foxconn

Sir, what's it gonna be? On Monday you printed a half page commentary about how Foxconn was the greatest thing to hit Wisconsin since the Packers. Written by Mr. Navarro it was the biggest pack of lies and falsehoods that you allowed to print in the commentary section.

Yet days later, a whole page was printed explaining the debacle that is Foxconn. What is it? Dedication to the Republican Party or just telling the truth?

Gary Olsen, Antioch

Editor's note: Commentaries printed on the opinion page are the viewpoints of the author and do not represent the viewpoints of the Kenosha News.

