Gateway to celebrate Earth Day virtually

Gateway Technical College will celebrate Earth Day virtually from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday on a Facebook event page by the college.

Individuals can join the event here: https://bit.ly/2KllW6w.

There will be environmental discussion topics, at-home activities, educational resources and more throughout the day, including:

Ask the gardening experts. Viewers will be able to submit a gardening question and a panel of Gateway Horticulture students and instructors will answer questions.

Hydroponic basics and a virtual tour of Gateway’s greenhouse on its Kenosha Campus.

Recycling tips

Wildlife conservation with the World Wildlife Foundation Classroom. Viewers can learn about conservation efforts and the animals targeted for protection.

Kohl’s Wild Theater “You Can Do It.” Jack Lemon Shark will discuss the importance of conserving energy and what can be done to make an impact in this important area of environmentalism in this special video from the Milwaukee County Zoo.