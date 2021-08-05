Gayle Clark-Taylor: Access to voting the right thing to do

On Monday I was able to attend Bryan Steil’s listening session at the Kenosha County Center. In his response to someone who commented about election security, he said “Well, I, don’t want the federal government to take over elections."

I disagree strongly. States have been restricting voting for more than 200 years now. Recent laws in southern states are clearly aimed at reducing the numbers of Black people voting. Yes other people are getting caught up in that web, but the price you to pay if you want to keep “those” people under thumb.

Even smaller municipalities have practices that are designed to restrict voting, such as our own Kenosha people fussing about location of ballot boxes and time frames for early voting.

I firmly believe it is the role of the federal government to make laws and prevent states from doing wrong thing. The right thing to do is make it easier to for everyone to vote.

Gayle Clark-Taylor, Kenosha

