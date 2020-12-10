 Skip to main content
Gayle Clark-Taylor: Gun restrictions needed near residences
I see that militia is gathered outside the Michigan’s governor home, with their guns in full view. After all, open carry is the law. Carrying their guns onto private property would illegal.

But it occurs to me that the bullets fired from guns would easily enter within private property boundaries. Unimpeded bullets may travel up to a mile and a half (according to Google).

Perhaps open carry laws should not allow loaded guns within a mile and a half boundary of any private property. And since the only logical use of guns is to carry bullets, let’s ban guns to outside the mile and a half boundaries.

Gayle Clark-Taylor, Kenosha 

