George Arf: Get off your butt and vote

I have a friend who just voted!

She has been in the hospital attempting to overcome the rigors and setbacks from a lung transplant since mid JULY, and she voted!

While dealing with issues of transplant rejection and infections, and she voted!

Encumbered with being intubated to breath AND intubated for feeding, and she voted!

She has bounced in and out of intensive care, (mostly in), and she voted!

She has not seen her home much of this year, YET SHE VOTED!

There is no excuse you can give me to justify not voting since she has voted at great distress and inconvenience!

Get off your butt and vote!

Make a choice, any choice, but vote!

No matter what happens with this election, every single voter needs to vote so that at the end of this struggle we will finally have a firm understanding of what Americans want from their “leadership”!

VOTE!

George Arf, Pleasant Prairie

