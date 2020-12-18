George Manesis: Moralists are tearing down history

The Civil War(1861-1865) was one of the most traumatic conflicts in all of our history, costing the loss of 750,000 lives (257,000 in the Confederacy). More men were lost in this epic encounter than all of the other wars our nation has fought.

The South, despite Lincoln's pleadings (he was not an abolitionist), was convinced that secession would protect a way of life that had been written into the Constitution in 1789, that had persisted since the first settlers arrived here in here in 1607. When the conflict ended, the South lay in utter ruin.

Years passed and slowly the scars of war began to heal. It is not surprising that Southerners erected statues for their fallen heroes. Moralists today are in the process of tearing down these monuments and changing the names U.S army training centers. The last on the chopping block may well be the statues of Lincoln, Jefferson, and Washington (the latter two both slave owners) at Mt. Rushmore and the over 500 Confederate markers in place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington.

George Manesis, Kenosha

