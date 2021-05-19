 Skip to main content
George Manesis: The sanctity of human life
George Manesis: The sanctity of human life

What ever happened to the Christian values (love, forgiveness, honoring father and mother, the sanctity of marriage (etc.) that helped build this nation from its outset?

Every time one picks up the newspaper its the same old story: First a push, then a shove, then a fist in the face, then a knife plunged into a chest, and if that doesn't work, a round of bullets from lethal weapons. The mayors of Chicago, New York, Milwaukee, followed by preachers, civil rights leaders wring their hands and lament that something has to be done. The police of these fair metropolises are called in to help resolve these fracases only to find that their commands to cease and desist are met by mockery, calumny, even violent resistance. Police are given no slack for making any kind of mistake.

This year we have witnessed an alarming increase in murders of those wearing the badge. In the end what this beloved nation needs is a renaissance of commitment to the values that all religions of the world hold dear: The sanctity of human life. Don't hold your breath; it may not be just around the corner!

George Manesis, Kenosha

