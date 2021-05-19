George Manesis: The sanctity of human life

Every time one picks up the newspaper its the same old story: First a push, then a shove, then a fist in the face, then a knife plunged into a chest, and if that doesn't work, a round of bullets from lethal weapons. The mayors of Chicago, New York, Milwaukee, followed by preachers, civil rights leaders wring their hands and lament that something has to be done. The police of these fair metropolises are called in to help resolve these fracases only to find that their commands to cease and desist are met by mockery, calumny, even violent resistance. Police are given no slack for making any kind of mistake.