George Manesis: Time to heal divisions

A Number of years ago an eminent American historian, James Barber, wrote a marvelous volume on how character shapes one's performance as president of our beloved country. Honesty, integrity, humility in the nation's highest office counts for so very much.

What we are witnessing now from President Trump and so many members of his party is nothing short of disgraceful. There is absolutely no way the results of this election can be reversed. Now is the time for President Trump to heal the divisions within the country, to assist a new administration in its attempt to solve the many problems we face.