George W. Archer: Donald J. Trump: You're fired

It has come to the attention of all the above that you're doing a very lackluster job as president of the United States of America. When you were born they broke the mold. There will never be another you. The only people that don't argue with this statement are your immediate family. Oh, and your billionaire acquaintances. The percent who also use the system and not pay their fair share of taxes. You are absolutely right when you say "this is the most important election in history."