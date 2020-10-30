 Skip to main content
George W. Archer: Donald J. Trump: You're fired
Endorsement letter

George W. Archer: Donald J. Trump: You're fired

An open letter to the Untied States of America:

Yes, All 50 states. Every man and woman. Every nationality, Caucasian, African-American, Spanish, Every religion. Every party (political) Democrat, Republican, Constitution, Libertarian, American Solidarity party, Green party. Oh Yes! Does not matter!

To: The past president of the Untied States of America, President Donald J. Trump (aka: "Tweet-A-Lee-Dee")

From: George W. Archer, U.S.M.C., Sergeant, Vietnam vet, Semper Fi (Always)

Subject: Impeachment.

It has come to the attention of all the above that you're doing a very lackluster job as president of the United States of America. When you were born they broke the mold. There will never be another you. The only people that don't argue with this statement are your immediate family. Oh, and your billionaire acquaintances. The percent who also use the system and not pay their fair share of taxes. You are absolutely right when you say "this is the most important election in history."

Donald J. Trump, you're fired! Make way for our new commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, I proudly salute you President Biden.

Very sincerely,

George W. Archer, Kenosha

U.S.M.C, Sergeant

Vietnam Vet - Semper Fi.

