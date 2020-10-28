George Wen: Biden exemplifies manliness

What is manliness?

It is manly to be a loving father, to admit you’re wrong, to apologize when mistaken. It is manly to behave with integrity and honesty, to be a gentle and loyal husband, and to protect one’s family, community and country. It is manly to behave with maturity and to seek growth and progress in one’s own character.

It is not manly to ignore your responsibilities, to blame others for your shortcomings, and attack another person’s family members. It is not manly to cheat and lie and be empty of empathy. It is not manly hurt another human being nor is it manly to incite others to do so.

It is manly to be your brother’s keeper; to be concerned about their needs as much as your own. It is manly to volunteer your time and talents to benevolent causes as well as contribute your own resources. It is manly to teach your sons and daughters about justice and equality and that behind every man or woman you meet there’s a unique soul and person.

There are two candidates for president. Only one of these men exemplifies manliness and that man is Joe Biden.

George Wen, Delavan

