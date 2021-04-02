Guida Brown: A vote for Gabriele is a vote for justice

Bryan Stevenson, founder-director of the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative and foremost expert on the inequities of the American judicial system, says that if our judicial system reduces hope for any part of our community, the system then reduces hope for everyone. “Because,” as Stevenson says, “ultimately, our humanity depends on everyone's humanity.”

To me, that means that even Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake, has the right to hope that he will be treated fairly in our justice system. Imagine, then, my surprise when I read these comments by a candidate for Branch 6 of Kenosha Circuit Court that were published in the Kenosha News just one day after the Jacob Blake shooting: “We want the officers who shot Jacob Blake in the back, we want them fired. We want them arrested and we want them prosecuted.”

Wait? Didn’t this person, who less than three months later became a candidate for judge, a position that needs to withhold judgment until all the evidence is presented, mean to say “We want justice to be served”?

Judges are supposed to be impartial; they’re supposed to be ... well, judicious. They aren’t supposed to try cases in the media, determine guilt before the facts are in, nor legislate from the bench.