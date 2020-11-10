Harry Laws: Headline was misleading

Nov. 7 Headline: "Charge against Blake dropped." Really? Reading the article I find the charges were NOT dropped, but upheld AND he was sentenced to two year probation.

How can you run such misleading headlines?

Harry Laws, Silver Lake

Editor's Note: During a Nov. 7 court hearing, prosecutors did drop a sex assault charge against Jacob Blake in connection to a May incident. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection to the case.

The plea agreement includes a stipulation that the state will not charge Blake for any past contact with police included in statements to the court. But it specifically leaves open the possibility that he could face charges for the August incident that led to his shooting.

