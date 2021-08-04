Helmut Reifenberger: A plug for Citizens United

I'm writing to you today because we are in the fight of our lives. It's a fight between good and evil, and a fight between truth and lies. You see, the Left and their cronies in the fake news media are spreading lies and deceit to bring about a chaotic revolution that brings an end to rule of law in our country. And I am counting on your help if we are going to save America. But make no mistake, what the Left and the fake news media are doing goes beyond lies. What they're doing is evil.

Their goal is to replace the founding principles of our country enshrined in the Constitution. With Godless socialist drivel that makes sure you and I are never again able to enjoy our God given rights. But don't take my word for it. I don't say this lightly, but we need to start worrying. I can't exaggerate how much the Left and the fake news media hate Citizens United, and it's with good reason because Citizens United gets results.

It's time for America to wake up before it's too late. So please fight back against those trying to destroy our country and everything you and I care about by joining Citizens United.

Helmut Reifenberger, Kenosha

