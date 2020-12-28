Howard Moon: Democracy runs amok under Trump

Last Wednesday's edition unfortunately had only one VOP letter, one written by Bill Cheney, who showed how far away from democracy Trump has guided too many people.

In the middle of the century-worst pandemic, the president speaks not of the pandemic but relentlessly spreads lawsuits throughout the land, losing nearly 100% and at taxpayer expense.

All leaders in my experience would have spent his or her energy making sure ALL people could exercise their most precious basis of democracy — the vote. Under these circumstances, the logical alternative for safety would be to encourage write-in voting, but not this president!

Al Gore, whose election was MUCH closer, showed his respect for our democracy by conceding the election within minutes of the court decision and doing everything he could to make the transition a smooth one — not this president!

My appreciation goes out to the thousands of people who have worked so hard under difficult circumstances to operate the polls, only to be attacked by the president's marauders.

This president is only helping our precious democracy to run amok.

Howard Moon, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0