Jacquelyn Jennings: Try to have a nice day in these divided times

Does anyone remember what a bully is? A person who picks on you to get their own way.

Unfortunately, right now as I continue to gather signatures to recall the governor, I am constantly sworn at given the finger even told to remove my Trump hat. Although I was tempted to tell the man I would do so if he would drop his pants, I did not and told him to have a good day.

After reflecting on all this conflict interfering with my freedom of speech and my civil rights, I just laugh it off. As if our president can continue on track with all the bullies he has to deal with as everything he says and does is wrong according to the Democrats.

I guess I will have to continue to gather my 1,000 signatures to reach my goal. To all the bullies who say I have to think like they do, have a good day and let us that do not agree with you to have the same.

Jacquelyn Jennings, Kenosha

