James Erickson: Learn from history

The more that I read and hear in the media in regard to vaccination the more amazed I am that the party of "my body, my choice" is also the party that wants everyone to put a vaccine into their bodies that isn't proven or effective.

If this vaccine is so great then why are vaccinated people still catching the virus and being told to resume mask usage?

Listening to Dr. "Fraudci" the other day trying to sell us on how thorough the testing of the vaccine was and how it wasn't rushed to the public only confirmed to me the depth of the fraud.

New York and other states want us to show vaccination cards to attend shows and to eat at restaurants.

Does anyone remember WWII travel restrictions by the Nazis that would require people to have their "papers"? Many don't remember because history is becoming increasingly erased. Statues and symbols of failed regimes are being removed because of political correctness.

Winston Churchill wrote, "Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

History is our past, simply ignoring it or hiding it doesn't mean it didn't happen. I'm curious to see what the history of this vaccine will turn out to be, but I'm not going to be one of the guinea pigs who submits to this experiment.

James Erickson, Kensoha

