James G. Kruse: Kudos for Kangas

Kudos to you, Alderwoman Holly Kangas, for your remarks during the alderpersons' comments portion of the City Council meeting of May 3 that Officer Rusten Sheskey not be allowed to return to patrol. I agree with you 100 percent and so should all the other alderpersons be "extremely shocked and upset" about Officer Sheskey leaving a gun in an unlocked vehicle in the glove box of his girlfriend's car.

It is really a shame that the City Council can't be the ones to vote on this particular situation instead of the Police and Fire Commission.

As a constituent, I want to commend you for the excellent job you're doing in the 4th District. Keep up the good work and Kenosha will be a better city to live in.

James G. Kruse, Kenosha

