James G. Kruse: Let's not hear about him again

Honest in six more weeks (as of this writing) he will be done. I would print his name but every time I do, I get this "uneasy feeling" in my stomach.

You all know who I am referring to: that arrogant, dictatorial individual who occupies the oval office in Washington, D.C., right now.

Because Democratic president-elect will be inaugurated as president (Joe Biden of our great United States of America) the one who has embarrassed America so much these last four years can take his golf clubs and golf balls down to Florida to play on his course with the hopes of never hearing about him in politics again.