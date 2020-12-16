 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James G. Kruse: Let's not hear about him again
View Comments

James G. Kruse: Let's not hear about him again

{{featured_button_text}}

Honest in six more weeks (as of this writing) he will be done. I would print his name but every time I do, I get this "uneasy feeling" in my stomach.

You all know who I am referring to: that arrogant, dictatorial individual who occupies the oval office in Washington, D.C., right now.

Because Democratic president-elect will be inaugurated as president (Joe Biden of our great United States of America) the one who has embarrassed America so much these last four years can take his golf clubs and golf balls down to Florida to play on his course with the hopes of never hearing about him in politics again.

James G. Kruse, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert