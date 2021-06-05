James Komarec: Forgetting important lessons

What is happening to the promise made by our founding fathers in the Constitution to provide for a more perfect union, to establish justice and to promote the general welfare of all our citizens?

It is obvious the greed for political power and control of office by the Republican Party, with their actions to suppress voting, will destroy these democratic principles. For the citizens of Georgia in particular — and shamefully.

Many other states, like Wisconsin, need to advise their elected officials to adhere to the principles that made our country great.

How quickly we are forgetting the lessons we should have learned on Jan. 6, 2021, when the previous administration nearly destroyed our precious democracy.

James Komarec, Kenosha

