James Komarec: No man is an island

From measles and hepatitis to yellow fever and poliomyelitis, our country has provided multiple vaccinations to protect the health of it citizens from pandemics.

Any intelligent concerned citizen would want to safeguard his health and that of his family and relatives. A good altruistic person would also want to protect his friends and neighbors.

I cannot understand why there are citizens and politicians who do not want to get the vaccines and who encourage others not to be vaccinated. They event want to protect the identity of citizens who refuse to be vaccinated.

I, unfortunately, must conclude that not all men are altruistic. We need to remember the words of the English poet John Donne: "No man is an island, remember for whom the bells toll."

James Komarec, Kenosha

