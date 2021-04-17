James Komarec: Thank you conscientious corporations

I want to congratulate and thank the hundreds of corporate executives who are taking actions to oppose the legislation in Georgia that curtails voter rights, and in other Republican states that would also take similar action.

It would seem that the Republican Party only supports democracy when it promotes their own agenda and opposed Democratic bipartisan agendas.

What a sad time for America. When will our country be rid of the scourge brought on by the one-term presidency of what’s-his-name?

James Komarec, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0