James Komarec: The Supreme Court is not infallible

It would be ironic if the U.S. Supreme Court, the institution supposed to uphold the tenets of the Constitution and protect individual rights, would become the reasons for its demise.

Look at the history of the Supreme Court and you will realize these assumptions are not that far fetched. The court has rendered many incompetent decisions based on political extremism, racial prejudice and outright ignorance.

I feel the court decisions on gun usage and political campaign funding are egregiously detrimental to our society.

The Supreme Court is not infallible. A check and balance on its power are imperative to protect our democracy.

James Komarec, Kenosha

