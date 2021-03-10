James Komarec: Trump will not be revered in history

Let us hope when historians research and write about the one term, double impeachment presidency of Donald Trump they provide future generations with a truthful and factual account.

They must present his incompetent mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in countless fatalities. His continuous rhetoric of fake news claiming that he won the 2020 election by a landslide, and that Biden's election was a fraud, polarized the country and ignited violence.

Trump's racial attacks on blacks, Hispanics and Muslims was an egregious embarrassment to our country. Many of the so called accomplishments that he claimed must be scrutinized.

I am certain that Donald Trump will not be revered in our nation's history, as are many of our past presidents. He will not have his features honored as Washington, Roosevelt, Jefferson and Lincoln on the hallowed cliff of Mount Rushmore.

I hope that historians will provide future generations with insight into the mentality of the many Trump supporters, who still cling to his policies and behavior. America is no longer considered an elitist nation by much of the world.