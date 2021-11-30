James Komarec: Where is the justice?

What is happening to the sanctity of life in our society? Is it no longer precious?

I think everyone wants to enjoy life: The unique pleasures of childhood under the protective wings of our parents, the many challenges we face in adulthood and, hopefully, a happy and healthy old age.

Joseph Rosenbaum, age 36, and Anthony Huber, age 26, will never enjoy all of these pleasures. They have no future.

A young man came to Kenosha from Illinois during a period of street disturbances. He came to protect life and property. He was armed with an AR-15 style automatic weapon. He killed these two unarmed men claiming it was self defense. The two men had been labeled as probable looters and arsonists. A jury found him innocent of any criminal behavior. Perhaps the fawning actions of the trial judge toward the defendant influenced their decision.

So much for our system of justice in Kenosha. What can we expect in the future?

James Komarec, Kenosha