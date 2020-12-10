James Lochtefeld: The nature of conservatism

I was delighted to read the headline for Jonah Goldberg’s Dec. 5 Kenosha News editorial, “Conspiracy Theories Have No Place in Serious Conservatism.” He dismisses notions of secret plots involving millions of people as “laughable,” though one could also call them delusional nonsense, and I wish him well in convincing fellow conservatives.

Yet the beating heart of his column is a defense of conservatism itself, which he describes as rooted in the conviction that society is too complex to be intentionally controlled by government planners or social engineers, and cites for support Adam Smith, Edmund Burke, and modern conservatism’s patron saint, William F. Buckley Jr. It is undeniable that conservatives (with a small “c”) are generally change-averse, and happy to keep things as they have been (that is, “conserving” them).

In the arts or cuisine or couture such choices are a matter of taste, but as a political ideology Conservatism seeks to “conserve” society’s status quo, and particularly the wealth and influence of moneyed elites. Adam Smith and Edmund Burke both came from landed aristocratic families, and William F. Buckley Sr. made a fortune in the oil business. It is any surprise that such wealthy and privileged people promote the economic ideology now known as "neo-liberalism," which insists that the free market will magically make everything better for everyone?

James Lochtefeld, Kenosha

