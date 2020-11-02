Jay Rush: A smoky summer

I'm writing to admonish the City Council members for what has been a miserable summer for me. Their recent vote allows city residents to have bonfires in their yards, against the better judgement of the Fire Department.

I live on the middle lot between two houses with neighbors who love making fire. Each house's lot is only 40 feet wide. My whole summer has been filled with smoke and ash from both sides. My neighbors don't care in the least that the wind might be carrying their smoke right into my living room.

Sit on my patio enjoying a cool drink? Nope. Whenever they fire one up, I have to close my doors and windows and turn on the A/C, lest I be choked by the smoke or my furniture soaks up the smell. My car also has to have a trip to the car wash after all the ash lands on it. It doesn't just blow off in the breeze, it has to be washed off.

I'm just expected to live with it, because after all, it's legal. Doesn't Kenosha have a pollution problem as it is? Why in the world would they approve something like this? Smoke doesn't just stay in someone's yard, it pays a visit to all the surrounding homes. I have never been so glad to see summer pass so quickly into fall. So here's hoping that the members of the city council have had a smoky summer as well.

Jay Rush, Kenosha